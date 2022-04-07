Mille Lacs Sheriff badge UT

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls for service in the Princeton and Milaca areas.

Friday, March 25

8:58 a.m. Responded to a commercial burglary alarm on 112th Ave., Pease.

10:51 a.m. An assault was reported on 77th Ave., Princeton.

11:03 a.m. A theft was reported on 100th St., Foreston.

Sunday, March 27

9:53 p.m. A report of the smell of gasoline was reported in Milaca.

11:04 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on 85th Ave., Princeton.

11:50 p.m. A suspicious female was reported on Eighth St., Milaca.

Monday, March 28

4:04 p.m. Removed 18 to 19 long guns and one pistol from a residence on Highway 95.

3:47 p.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported in Princeton.

Tuesday, March 29

12:02 a.m. A garbage dumping complaint was made in Milaca.

3:17 p.m. A burglary was reported on 100th St., Foreston.

Wednesday, March 30

12:16 a.m. Two people were reported to be trying to steal equipment on 12th St., Princeton.

8:36 a.m. Responded to an accident on Highway 23, Milaca.

2:59 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on First St., Milaca.

3:01 p.m. The theft of a motorcycle was reported on 150th St., Foreston.

3:48 p.m. A threats complaint was made on 145th Ave., Foreston.

5:15 p.m. A person was reported to be on an ATV driving over private roads and damaging the roads.

Thursday, March 31

10:46 a.m. The theft of posts was reported on Main Ave., Foreston.

8:56 p.m. Removed a person at the scene of a disturbance on Sixth Ave., Princeton.

