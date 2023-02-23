The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Feb. 10
12:39 a.m. Assisted a motorist with a flat tire on Highway 95 in Princeton.
11:08 a.m. Received a report of animal neglect on 75th Ave. in Princeton.
7:24 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Milaca.
Saturday, Feb. 11
1:44 a.m. Received a firearms noise complaint in Foreston.
9:58 a.m. Responded to a report of a bus on fire in Milaca.
5:30 p.m. Received a report of a pedestrian on the highway in Milaca.
10:54 p.m. Removed an unwanted person accused of a domestic assault on 70th St. in Milaca.
Sunday, Feb. 12
6:57 a.m. Received a report of a missing adult on Hill Ave. in Pease.
8:54 p.m. Responded to a domestic assault on 80th St. in Milaca.
Monday, Feb. 13
10:23 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm on First St. in Foreston.
9:36 p.m. Responded to a report of a vehicle tire on fire on 85th Ave. in Princeton.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
1:58 a.m. Assisted Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office with a domestic assault on 103rd St. in Princeton.
2:25 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported in Milaca. Garbage cans were hit by a car.
6:18 p.m. The theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Highway 169 in Milaca.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
2:15 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on Highway 169 in Milaca.
6:38 p.m. Assisted with a stuck vehicle in Milaca.
8:39 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity and a possible intoxicated driver on Highway 95 in Princeton.
8:49 p.m. Responded to a report of smoke behind a building in Milaca.
Thursday, Feb. 16
12:37 a.m. Removed an unwanted person on First St. in Princeton.
7:21 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer on 85th Ave. in Milaca.
7:05 p.m. Medical response for an unresponsive person in Milaca.
