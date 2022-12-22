The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County sheriff office:
Friday, Dec. 9
The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County sheriff office:
Friday, Dec. 9
2:25 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 95 in Princeton.
Saturday, Dec. 10
2:18 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Princeton.
7:19 p.m. Medical response for an eight month old choking on Toberg St. in Bock.
Monday, Dec. 12
7:49 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
5:50 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Princeton.
6:22 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Toberg St. in Bock.
7:11 p.m. Medical response for an employee caught in a machine on Airport Rd. in Princeton.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
3:32 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident wherein a deer hit the side of a plow truck in Milaca.
12:49 p.m. Responded to a three vehicle accident on First St. in Milaca.
4:56 p.m. Responded to a single vehicle rollover accident in Milaca.
10:24 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident of a car in a ditch on Brickton Rd. in Princeton.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
6:41 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
7:33 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident wherein the vehicle slid into the median in Princeton.
4:27 p.m. A theft was reported in Foreston.
Thursday, Dec. 15
12:31 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Princeton.
1:53 a.m. Responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on 75th Ave. in Princeton.
7:41 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 169 in Princeton.
11:23 a.m. Responded to a report of a downed power line on Alpha Rd. in Princeton.
12:28 p.m. The theft of mail was reported in Milaca.
Friday, Dec. 16
5:03 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
8:39 a.m. Medical response for a possible stroke in Foreston.
9:16 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.