The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department.
Friday, Aug. 5
The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department.
Friday, Aug. 5
5:22 a.m. A juvenile runaway was reported on 200th Street, Milaca.
1:47 p.m. A theft was reported on 170th Street, Foreston.
7:02 p.m. The theft of a compressor was reported on 170th Street, Milaca.
Saturday, Aug. 6
12:33 a.m. A rock was thrown through the window of a house on Church Avenue, Bock.
1:36 p.m. Damage to property was reported on School Street, Foreston.
5:57 p.m. Responded to a report of a verbal disturbance on 6th Avenue, Princeton.
Sunday, Aug. 7
1:32 a.m. Responded to a fight in progress on Wall Avenue in Bock.
5:48 a.m. Received a report of loose cows in Milaca.
8:15 p.m. Responded to an accident in Milaca.
Monday, Aug. 8
7:59 a.m. Responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch in Bock.
3:11 p.m. Responded to a report of a gas spill on Central Avenue, Milaca.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
12:11 a.m. Cows were reported on 60th Avenue, Princeton.
6:13 a.m. A loose horse was reported on 190th Street, Milaca.
11:47 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on 107th Avenue, Princeton.
2:10 A theft was reported on Highway 23, Milaca.
4:32 p.m. Responded to a report of an accident in Milaca.
10:08 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on 140th Street, Milaca.
11:03 p.m. Received a complaint regarding the disturbing of the peace on 140th Avenue, Milaca.
11:38 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on First Street, Foreston.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
8:14 a.m. The theft of an ATV was reported on 52nd Avenue, Milaca.
9:45 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on 90th Street, Milaca.
Thursday, Aug. 11
9:23 a.m. Responded to a report of a bike accident in Princeton.
12:14 p.m. Removed a person from a location on 235th Street, Milaca.
10:08 p.m. A garbage dumping complaint was made in Princeton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.