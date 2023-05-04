The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, April 21
8:48 p.m. Received a report of a man laying on the side of the road in Princeton.
Saturday, April 22
8:51 a.m. Conducted a death investigation on 65th Ave. in Milaca.
12:23 p.m. A firearm was found in Milaca.
4:48 p.m. Responded to a burglary alarm on Fourth Ave. in Pease.
Sunday, April 23
9:36 p.m. Received a report of garbage dumping of old tires left on a person’s property on 60th Ave. in Milaca.
1:38 p.m. Medical response for a possible heart attack on 190th St. in Milaca.
5:15 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint on Alpha Rd. in Princeton.
10:18 p.m. Received a report of racing trucks and flashlights looking into the ditch in Milaca.
Monday, April 24
12:19 a.m. Responded to a report of a possible fight in Wall Ave. in Bock.
10:57 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
7:10 p.m. Received a firearms complaint on 140th St. in Foreston.
Tuesday, April 25
3:29 p.m. Responded to an assault on 190th St. in Milaca.
11:01 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Seventh Ave. in Princeton.
Wednesday, April 26
6:37 p.m. Responded to a civil issue involving the cutting of trees on 160th St. in Milaca.
11:21 p.m. Responded to a field fire on 145th St. in Foreston.
Thursday, April 27
7:36 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Foreston.
10:37 a.m. A theft was reported on 110th St. in Milaca.
11:35 a.m. Responded to a domestic assault no contact order violation on Third St. in Milaca.
5:17 p.m. Responded to a burglary alarm on Sixth Ave. in Milaca.
8:03 p.m. Responded to a report of a domestic on 152nd St. in Milaca.
