Mille Lacs County recently welcomed its new assessor. Daryl Moeller took over on March 27 for Allen Heim, who has been assessor since Aug. 25, 2014 and recently retired.
Moeller took over the day before Gov. Tim Walz issued a stay-at-home order which Moeller admits was an interesting way to start a new job.
“I was able to be with the staff for a total of four hours before we left for what we thought was going to be a two-week quarantine, which is now going to end up being five weeks or more,” Moeller recalled.
Moeller said his early time on the job has been a learning experience.
When he was offered the county position, COVID-19 barely existed.
“April is the time when counties mail out tax statements and valuation notices, so our office is busy with phone calls and emails regarding why valuations or classifications changed,” he explained.
The chaotic situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic regarding scheduling and having his whole office working from home was not the start Moeller was expecting.
“I do have a great staff; they are very supportive and always willing to help me out,” he said.
For the past 18 years, Moeller has been working as an assessor for Chisago County, and before that, he taught high school math for four years.
At Chisago County, he was responsible for appraising mostly agricultural and residential properties, along with some commercial.
“I love being able to help people understand the complexity of the assessing and taxation process,” he said.
Moeller grew up in Foley and graduated from Foley High School. From there, he went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics.
When he switched professions from teacher to assessor, he attended classes specific to the assessor profession.
As county assessor, Moeller is responsible for overseeing the assessment of Mille Lacs County with the main focus of treating each property fairly and equitably.
“Our office is the start of the property tax system; we need to make sure each property is classified and appraised correctly,” Moeller said. The office staff physically looks at one-fifth of the county each year, verifying building and land characteristics.
“We also look at every sale that occurs in Mille Lacs County and determine the level of our assessment. Based on the sales, that will tell us if we need to change values up or down,” he explained.
Moeller said he decided to take the position because it was the right time to grow in his career and take on a leadership role after 18 years in the profession.
“There are only 87 county assessors in Minnesota, and I wanted to be one of them,” he said.
As far as what he is looking forward to in the new role, Moeller said meeting and working with the people of Mille Lacs County, and earning their trust and respect are key goals, along with to letting them know county staffers are working hard to ensure the public is being treated fairly.
“I look forward to compiling and analyzing the sales data to make sure we are making proper adjustments according to the market,” he said. “I am excited about working at Mille Lacs County and working with all of the staff members here.”
Moeller currently lives in North Branch with his wife of 24 years, Lisa. Together they have two grown children.
In his free time, Moeller enjoys being outdoors, hiking, fishing, deer hunting, board and card games, and announcing basketball and soccer games for the high school in North Branch.
He is also the current president of the Minnesota Association of Assessing Officers.
“As president, I have gained leadership skills and have learned so much from other assessors throughout the state,” Moeller added. “I also want to thank John Keefe and Chisago County for helping me become the assessor I am. The support I had in Chisago County was hard to leave.”
T.A. LeBrun is the editor of the Mille Lacs Messenger and covers county government for the Union-Times.
