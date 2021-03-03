Spring load restrictions will be placed on county roads concurrent with MnDOT restrictions. MnDOT will place restrictions based on thawing degree days and the weather forecast. Typically, if a warm spell is forecasted, restrictions will be imposed with as little as a three-day notice.
This notice only applies to roads under Mille Lacs County government jurisdiction. Truck operators are urged to call 1-800-723-6543 frequently for updates on Mn/DOT road postings. Information can also be found on the internet at www.mndot.gov/loadlimits.
Paved county roads will generally follow the MnDOT posting dates, with signs specifying the maximum axle load. All gravel county roads are restricted by law to 5-ton axle weight, per MnDOT, unless posted otherwise. Mille Lacs County spring load restriction maps are available at no charge at the Office of the County Engineer, 635 2nd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353; and on the Mille Lacs County website at www.millelacs.mn.gov > Departments > Public Works > Spring Load Restrictions.
