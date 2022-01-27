Sorry, an error occurred.
The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department.
Friday, Jan. 14
8:41 a.m. A case of unemployment fraud was reported on 160th St., Milaca.
1:04 p.m. Responded to a report of an unresponsive person on 18th St., Princeton.
Saturday, Jan. 15
7:19 p.m. Responded to a domestic on 133rd St., Milaca.
Sunday, Jan. 16
12:28 a.m. Took a report of a stolen vehicle on Washington Ave., Foreston.
10:09 a.m. A forgery/fraud complaint was made on 140th St., Foreston.
7:11 p.m. Drugs were reported to be found on 3rd St., Milaca.
Monday, Jan. 17
9:56 a.m. The theft of a catalytic converter was reported on 92nd Ave., Princeton.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
1:45 a.m. Drugs were reported to be found on 3rd St., Milaca.
10:29 a.m. A case of unemployment fraud was reported on Main St., Pease.
11:02 a.m. Medical response on 60th Ave., Milaca.
6:19 p.m. Medical response on 4th Ave. NE, Milaca.
11:00 p.m. A report of a dog bite was made on 90th Ave., Milaca.
Thursday, Jan. 20
4:39 p.m. A forgery/fraud/scam complaint was made on 70th Ave., Princeton.
6:34 p.m. Medical response on 70th St., Princeton.
7:20 p.m. Medical response for a possible heart attack on 180th St., Milaca.
10:47 p.m. Medical response on 90th Ave., Princeton.
