The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department.

Friday, Jan. 14

8:41 a.m. A case of unemployment fraud was reported on 160th St., Milaca.

1:04 p.m. Responded to a report of an unresponsive person on 18th St., Princeton.

Saturday, Jan. 15

7:19 p.m. Responded to a domestic on 133rd St., Milaca.

Sunday, Jan. 16

12:28 a.m. Took a report of a stolen vehicle on Washington Ave., Foreston.

10:09 a.m. A forgery/fraud complaint was made on 140th St., Foreston.

7:11 p.m. Drugs were reported to be found on 3rd St., Milaca.

Monday, Jan. 17

9:56 a.m. The theft of a catalytic converter was reported on 92nd Ave., Princeton.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

1:45 a.m. Drugs were reported to be found on 3rd St., Milaca.

10:29 a.m. A case of unemployment fraud was reported on Main St., Pease.

11:02 a.m. Medical response on 60th Ave., Milaca.

6:19 p.m. Medical response on 4th Ave. NE, Milaca.

11:00 p.m. A report of a dog bite was made on 90th Ave., Milaca.

Thursday, Jan. 20

4:39 p.m. A forgery/fraud/scam complaint was made on 70th Ave., Princeton.

6:34 p.m. Medical response on 70th St., Princeton.

7:20 p.m. Medical response for a possible heart attack on 180th St., Milaca.

10:47 p.m. Medical response on 90th Ave., Princeton.

Load comments