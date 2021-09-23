Sheriff Don Lorge of Mille Lacs County would like to announce the commencement of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2021.
The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association (MSA) Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 15 - $2,000 scholarships for this year. These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of the 87 Sheriffs of the State of Minnesota.
The Members of MSA gives special recognition to the financial needs of students attending the peace officer skills course, or one of the two or four year law enforcement degree colleges. The Board of Directors feel peace officers in our democratic society have complex duties to perform and MSA recognizes the importance of pre-entry training for people considering law enforcement as their career choice. MSA also recognizes that some students need outside help in meeting the costs of such training, even though they excel academically.
The Scholarship Committee, in making its selection of awards, intends on achieving representation from all geographical areas of the state. Scholarship awards will be announced by December 28th of the same year.
Scholarships are only available to students currently enrolled in one of the following three categories:
1. Mandated POST Skills Program
2. In their second year of a two-year law enforcement program.
3. In their third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.
In order to qualify, students must have completed at least one year of the two-year program or two years of a four-year program. Students meeting these criteria are invited to obtain a scholarship application form and a statement of procedures from:
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office (640 3rd St SE, Milaca), the office’s Facebook page, or online at www.mnsheriffs.org.
From their local sheriff’s office
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.