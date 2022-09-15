The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff department:
Friday, Sept. 2
4:04 a.m. Received a report of a pedestrian wearing black and near the highway in Milaca.
10:52 a.m. A theft was reported on 130th Ave. Milaca.
11:53 a.m. A theft was reported on 92nd Ave. Milaca.
7:17 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on 55th St. Princeton.
11:39 p.m. Received a report of underage drinking on 30th St. Princeton.
Saturday, Sept. 3
11:45 a.m. A theft was reported on 94th St. Milaca.
1:13 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 95 Princeton.
8:40 p.m. Medical response on 125th Ave. Princeton. A person experienced chest pain and shortness of breath.
9:52 p.m. Received a domestic assault no contact order violation report on 134th Ave. Milaca.
Sunday, Sept. 4
12:24 a.m. Responded to a firearms complaint on Keystone Rd. Milaca.
4:25 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Princeton. The vehicle lost a wheel and was blocking traffic.
4:42 p.m. Responded to a fire on 170th St. Foreston.
8:13 p.m. Received a report of a home smelling of propane on 65th Ave. Milaca.
Monday, Sept. 5
10:31 a.m. Received a report of an injured fawn on 75th Ave. Princeton.
11:32 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported in Princeton.
1:16 p.m. Responded to a lawnmower accident on 210th St. Milaca.
6:44 p.m. A theft was reported on Highway 169 Princeton.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
8:24 a.m. A theft was reported in Milaca.
7:45 p.m. Received a report of a cow in the ditch in Milaca.
8:01 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on 30th St. Princeton.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
4:29 a.m. Received a driving complaint of a driver going the wrong direction in Milaca.
6:22 p.m. Received a report of a dog attacking another dog in Milaca.
7:57 p.m. Received a fire complaint for burning on 140th Ave. Milaca.
Thursday, Sept. 8
2:45 a.m. Responded to a report of a male person attempting to break into someone’s camper in Milaca.
9:31 a.m. A theft was reported on 105th Ave. Milaca.
12:58 p.m. Received a report of a domestic assault no contact order violation in Milaca.
Friday, Sept. 9
9:41 a.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person in Princeton.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.