The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County sheriff office:
Friday, Sept. 23
12:47 a.m. Responded to a verbal domestic assault on River Dr. Milaca.
10:15 a.m. Received a harassment complaint in Milaca.
Saturday, Sept. 24
1:01 a.m. Engaged in a traffic pursuit in Princeton.
11:29 a.m. Received a report of a domestic assault no contact order violation in Milaca.
12:25 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 169 in Milaca.
12:56 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Lynx Rd. in Milaca.
5:18 p.m. Conducted a death investigation in Princeton.
11:20 p.m. Suspicious activity and possible poachers were reported in Milaca.
Sunday, Sept. 25
4:14 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported in Princeton.
6:12 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Princeton.
7:35 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported in Princeton.
8:05 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Princeton. No injuries were reported.
10:59 p.m. Received a report of a possible missing person in Princeton.
Monday, Sept. 26
4:15 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Milaca.
4:17 p.m. Received a report of a missing juvenile on Third St. Milaca.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
4:36 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Foreston.
5:02 p.m. Received a report of drugs in Milaca.
6:05 p.m. Received a report of loose chickens in Milaca.
9:36 p.m. Received a report of a domestic assault on Fourth Ave. Milaca.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
3:48 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
4:56 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
Thursday, Sept. 29
11:02 a.m. Received a report of drugs on Highway 95 in Princeton.
4:18 p.m. Received a firearms complaint in Princeton.
10:01 p.m. Received a report of a possible domestic assault no contact order violation in Milaca.
