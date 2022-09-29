The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County sheriff office:
Friday, Sept. 16
Friday, Sept. 16
6:37 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on Sixth Ave. Princeton.
10:38 p.m. Medical response for a woman with a bleeding arm in Princeton.
Saturday, Sept. 17
10:24 p.m. Responded to a report of a vehicle off the road in Milaca.
Sunday, Sept. 18
10:48 a.m. Medical response for a man found not breathing in Foreston.
1:42 p.m. Responded to a report of shots fired and a potential suicide on Central Ave. Milaca.
1:20 p.m. Removed an unwanted person in Princeton.
9:09 p.m. Responded to a report of shots fired in Milaca.
Monday, Sept. 19
12:55 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
2:44 p.m. Removed an unwanted person in Milaca,
9:00 p.m. Responded to a report of someone driving in the wrong direction in Milaca.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
4:25 a.m. Responded to a report of a vehicle accident between a squad car and a deer in Milaca.
12:53 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Hill Ave. Pease.
4:13 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Princeton.
7:02 p.m. Responded to a report of a missing juvenile on Alpha Rd. Princeton. A 15-year-old did not come home after school.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
4:48 a.m. Received a report of a bike in the roadway in Princeton.
2:57 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported in Milaca. A sign was knocked down.
6:34 p.m. A burglary was reported in Princeton.
8:20 p.m. Received a report of someone driving the wrong way in Milaca.
11:51 p.m. Received a report of a person loitering and bothering customers on First St. Milaca.
Thursday, Sept. 22
7:49 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Bock.
5:08 p.m. Received a report of loose cows in Milaca.
6:03 p.m. The theft of a motor vehicle and clothing was reported in Milaca.
6:25 p.m. Medical response on Keystone Rd. Milaca. A woman was having trouble breathing.
8:27 p.m. Received a report of loose cows in Milaca.
