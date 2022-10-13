The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County sheriff office:
Friday, Sept. 30
4:45 p.m. Received a report of a domestic assault no contact order violation on Third St. in Milaca.
7:43 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on 90th Ave. in Princeton.
Saturday, Oct. 1
8:58 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
1:10 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on 140th St. Milaca.
5:17 p.m. Responded to a burglary and break in on Aspen Rd. in Princeton.
7:16 p.m. Received a burning complaint in Milaca.
Sunday, Oct. 2
9:10 a.m. Received a report of loose cows in Milaca.
3:46 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Milaca. The driver requested a tag for the deer.
8:58 p.m. Received a report of cattle on the road in Milaca.
11:19 p.m. Recovered a stolen vehicle in Milaca.
Monday, Oct. 3
6:17 p.m. Received a complaint of garbage dumping in Milaca.
7:05 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported in Milaca.
10:46 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported in Milaca.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
9:00 a.m. Received a report of a missing juvenile on Dean Rd. in Princeton.
1:55 p.m. Received a harassment complaint in Princeton.
3:08 p.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault in Milaca.
4:36 p.m. Medical response in Milaca. A person experienced a fall.
5:23 p.m. Responded to a report of a car on fire in Milaca.
11:14 p.m. Received a noise complaint in First St. in Foreston.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
1:34 a.m. Removed an unwanted person for threats of hitting on Second Ave. SW. in Milaca.
2:09 a.m. Responded to a report of a person making suicidal comments with a gun on First St. in Princeton.
11:47 a.m. Received a report of a domestic assault no contact order violation on Sixth Ave. in Milaca.
3:57 p.m. Received a firearms complaint in Foreston.
7:56 p.m. Received a report of an injured deer in Milaca.
8:45 p.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault on Spruce Dr. in Princeton.
Thursday, Oct. 6
6:14 a.m. Received a report of two missing female juveniles on Alpha Rd. in Princeton.
10:43 a.m. Responded to a burglary in Princeton.
Friday, Oct. 7
12:27 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
9:58 a.m. Responded to a house fire on River Dr. in Milaca.
