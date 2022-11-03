The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff office:
Friday, Oct. 21
6:15 p.m. Responded to a report of a driver passing other cars on the shoulder and forcing other vehicles onto the shoulder in Milaca.
6:37 p.m. Suspicious activity and a loud explosion was reported on 52nd Ave. in Milaca.
7:19 p.m. Received a report of a driver driving in the wrong lane in Milaca.
9:08 p.m. The theft of hay was reported in Milaca.
9:31 p.m. Suspicious activity of people with flashlights in the woods in Princeton.
Saturday, Oct. 22
12:49 p.m. The theft of mail was reported in Milaca.
1:47 p.m. Responded to a report of a grass fire in Milaca.
4:08 p.m. Removed an unwanted person in Milaca.
6:22 p.m. Medical response on Main St. in Foreston for a seizure.
9:28 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Milaca.
10:58 p.m. Responded to a firearms complaint in Princeton.
Sunday, Oct. 23
12:10 p.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault in Milaca.
1:20 p.m. Responded to a two vehicle rollover accident in Milaca.
3:14 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
6:19 p.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault in Milaca.
7:20 p.m. Medical response in Princeton. A person experienced a fever, abdominal swelling, and a broken rib.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
12:12 a.m. Received a report of loose cows in the area.
12:39 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Milaca. Driver requested a possession tag.
2:24 a.m. suspicious activity was reported on Acorn Rd. in Princeton.
11:34 a.m. Conducted a death investigation in Milaca.
4:10 p.m. Responded to a report of a wrong way driver in Milaca.
9:52 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person in Foreston.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
1:19 a.m. Responded to a report of a gas leak in Princeton. The carbon monoxide detector was going off and there was a smell of gas.
11:31 a.m. Medical response in Milaca. A person experienced multiple cardiac and respiratory issues.
9:42 p.m. Responded to a report of animal abuse in Princeton. Over 20 dogs were found in the possession of the owner.
9:55 p.m. Received a report of a horse in the road in Foreston.
Thursday, Oct. 27
12:14 a.m. Responded to a report of a man outside of a person’s window on 15th Ave. in Princeton.
5:36 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Milaca. The driver requested a deer tag.
7:35 a.m. Responded to a multi-vehicle accident in Princeton.
5:51 p.m. Received a report of garbage dumping in Milaca.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.