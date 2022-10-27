The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff office:
Friday, Oct. 14
7:00 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Foreston.
7:08 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
9:28 p.m. Responded to an ATV accident on Highway 169 in Princeton.
11:50 p.m. Responded to a report of two dogs attacking the reporter’s dog in Milaca.
Saturday, Oct. 15
10:48 a.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person in Milaca.
5:12 p.m. A theft was reported in Milaca.
Sunday, Oct. 16
4:09 p.m. Medical response in Milaca. An infant swallowed something.
7:54 p.m. Responded to an assault in Milaca.
10:47 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Princeton.
Monday, Oct. 17
5:25 p.m. Removed an unwanted person in Milaca.
6:23 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident in Princeton.
10:27 p.m. Received a report of a horse on the road on Highway 23 in Milaca.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
5:40 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Milaca.
12:14 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported in Milaca.
4:49 p.m. A theft was reported in Milaca.
7:17 p.m. Responded to a house fire on Fifth St. in Princeton.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
1:35 p.m. Responded to a report of a fire in Princeton.
7:19 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer on Highway 169 in Milaca.
Thursday, Oct. 20
4:12 p.m. Received a report of aggressive dogs in Foreston.
5:11 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
5:14 p.m. Received a report of aggressive dogs on Acorn Rd. in Princeton.
9:04 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Princeton.
