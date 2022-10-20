The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County sheriff office:
Friday, Oct. 7
Friday, Oct. 7
12:27 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
9:58 a.m. Responded to a house fire on River Dr. Milaca.
2:12 p.m. The theft of a gun was reported in Foreston.
7:10 p.m. Received a report of a domestic assault no contact order violation on Sixth Ave. in Milaca.
11:57 p.m. Received a report of animal cruelty in Milaca.
Saturday, Oct. 8
1:09 p.m. Removed an unwanted person in Milaca.
1:45 p.m. Responded to an assault on Seventh St. in Milaca.
3:12 p.m. Received a report of garbage dumping in Princeton.
3:29 p.m. Responded to a report of an animal killed by a car in Milaca. A permit was requested.
Sunday, Oct. 9
11:32 a.m. Responded to a two vehicle accident in Milaca.
3:47 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
5:42 p.m. Received a threats complaint in Foreston.
11:15 p.m. Responded to a report of a deer hit by a car in Princeton.
Monday, Oct. 10
1:00 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Princeton.
3:17 a.m. Responded to a report of people rummaging through vehicles on Third Ave. in Princeton.
1:26 p.m. Responded to a report of a grass fire in Milaca.
2:48 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint in Milaca.
5:41 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on West Branch St. in Princeton.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
9:20 a.m. Received a harassment complaint on Alpha Rd. in Princeton.
4:46 p.m. Received a report of a domestic assault no contact order violation on Third St. in Milaca.
4:47 p.m. The theft of mail was reported in Princeton.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
1:53 a.m. Responded to a report of a male conducting indecent gestures outside of a residence on 10th Ave. in Princeton.
10:47 a.m. Received a report of garbage dumping in Princeton.
6:15 p.m. The theft of a trailer was reported on South St. in Foreston.
Friday, Oct. 14
7:00 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Foreston.
7:08 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
