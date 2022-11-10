The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff office:
Friday, Oct. 28
10:57 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
6:36 p.m. Received a burning complaint in Milaca.
8:57 p.m. Received a firearms complaint on Aspen Rd. in Princeton.
10:11 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person in Princeton.
10:46 p.m. Engaged in a pursuit in Milaca.
Saturday, Oct. 29
4:26 a.m. Removed an unwanted person in Milaca.
3:18 p.m. Responded to a lawn mower fire after the propane tank exploded in Milaca.
8:02 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Milaca.
10:59 p.m. Responded to a driving complaint of a wrong way driver in Milaca.
Sunday, Oct. 30
1:09 a.m. Received a threats complaint on Highway 169 in Milaca.
1:21 a.m. Received a firearms complaint on 16th St. in Princeton.
8:40 a.m. Responded to a report of an unresponsive woman on County Road 18 in Princeton.
8:53 p.m. Medical response in Foreston. A person experienced a possible stroke.
9:10 p.m. Received a burning complaint in Foreston.
Monday, Oct. 31
6:29 p.m. Responded to a driving complaint resulting in the driver’s arrest for driving while intoxicated in Milaca.
7:30 p.m. Responded to a commercial burglary alarm on Sixth Ave. in Milaca.
9:08 p.m. Removed a deceased deer from the road in Milaca.
10:48 p.m. Responded to a report of an unresponsive man on Central Ave. in Milaca.
11:41 p.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault on Second Ave. in Milaca.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
12:23 a.m. Received a harassment complaint on Highway 169 in Milaca.
1:24 a.m. Responded to a domestic assault no contact order violation on Third St. in Milaca.
4:34 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Princeton.
2:28 p.m. Responded to a cornfield fire in Foreston.
4:28 p.m. A theft was reported on Fourth Ave. in Pease.
6:29 p.m. A criminal sexual assault was reported in Foreston.
6:58 Received a report of a pig running in the road in Princeton.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
1:10 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person in Milaca.
5:07 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported in Princeton.
7:24 p.m. Responded to a tree fire in Milaca.
11:07 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Milaca.
Thursday, Nov. 3
6:14 a.m. Received a report of a missing juvenile in Milaca.
9:03 a.m. Received a driving complaint for a school bus stop arm violation in Foreston.
9:02 p.m. Responded to a report of a missing hunter in Milaca.
Friday, Nov. 4
11:52 a.m. A theft was reported on Alder Rd. in Princeton.
