The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County sheriff office:
Thursday, Nov. 10
2:02 a.m. Responded to a house fire after it was hit by lightning in Milaca.
1:59 p.m. Responded to a criminal sexual assault on Second St. in Milaca.
3:35 p.m. Responded to a minor vehicle accident in Milaca.
4:27 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
Friday, Nov. 11
9:57 a.m. Provided a funeral escort on Highway 23 in Milaca.
12:12 p.m. A theft was reported in Milaca.
12:27 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person in Milaca.
5:25 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported in Milaca.
6:57 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Milaca.
7:35 p.m. Medical response in Milaca. A person fell down the stairs.
Sunday, Nov. 13
2:10 a.m. Received a report of loose dogs in Milaca.
5:23 p.m. Medical response in Milaca for a possible stroke.
9:53 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Princeton.
11:40 p.m. Received a report of drugs in Third St. in Princeton.
Monday, Nov. 14
9:41 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
11:47 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
12:14 p.m. Received a report of possible animal neglect in Milaca.
7:17 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Milaca. The driver requested a tag.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
5:23 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca. A vehicle was on the side of the road in the ditch.
6:10 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Princeton.
8:34 a.m. Received a report of a bus stop arm violation in Foreston.
5:23 p.m. Received a report of a missing juvenile on Abby Rd. in Princeton.
6:16 p.m. Received a report of a runaway juvenile in Milaca.
8:27 p.m. Responded to a domestic assault on Seventh Ave. in Princeton.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
12:51 a.m. Received a report of a loose brown cow in Milaca.
6:03 a.m. responded to a single vehicle rollover accident in Princeton.
8:22 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
8:57 a.m. The theft of a vehicle was reported in Milaca.
8:12 p.m. Responded to a rollover vehicle accident in Princeton.
8:42 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Milaca.
10:38 p.m. Responded to an electrical fire on Ninth Ave. in Princeton.
Thursday, Nov. 17
12:54 a.m. Received a report of three wrong way drivers in Milaca.
3:29 p.m. Responded to a car fire on Central Ave. in Milaca.
4:34 p.m. Received a report of an injured deer in the roadway in Princeton.
5:16 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Princeton.
6:22 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident with a parked car on Rum River Dr. in Princeton.
7:51 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
