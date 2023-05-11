Mille Lacs County Sheriff report: week ending May 4

The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, April 28
6:56 a.m. Responded to a burglary report on 110th St. in Foreston.
8:03 a.m. The theft of wheels was reported on Pheasant Ln. in Foreston.
9:45 p.m. Conducted a motorist assist wherein the driver pulled over to nap on 180th St. in Milaca.
Saturday, April 29
1:07 a.m. Responded to a fight in progress on 75th Ave. in Princeton.
7:07 p.m. Received a report of cows at large in Milaca.
Sunday, April 30
1:16 p.m. Responded to a report of a burglary on 110th Ave. in Princeton.
2:16 p.m. Responded to a fire on Wall Ave. in Bock.
9:03 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer on Highway 95 in Princeton.
Monday, May 1
1:41 p.m. Received a report of garbage dumping in Milaca.
4:24 p.m. Responded to a commercial fire on Highway 95 in Princeton.
7:08 p.m. The theft of a trailer was reported on 59th Ave. in Princeton.
Tuesday, May 2
11:07 a.m. A theft was reported on 16th St. in Princeton.
3:05 p.m. Criminal damage to property in the form of mailbox vandalism was reported on 70th Ave. in Milaca.
5:54 p.m. A theft was reported in Milaca.
Wednesday, May 3
3:01 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a dog in Princeton.
5:12 p.m. Received a report of a school bus stop arm violation on 140th St. in Milaca.
Thursday, May 4
11:41 a.m. Received a report of a loose dog complaint and a threats complaint on 120th Ave. in Princeton.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.