The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, March 24
10:02 a.m. Received a report of a missing adult on 75th Ave. in Princeton.
1:24 p.m. Responded to a burglary on 190th St. in Milaca.
Saturday, March 25
4:42 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on 140th Ave. in Foreston.
8:15 p.m. Responded to a residential burglary alarm on 150th Ave. in Foreston.
8:49 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Foreston.
Sunday, March 26
2:46 p.m. A theft was reported on 133rd St. in Milaca.
Monday, March 27
9:27 a.m. Responded to a criminal sexual conduct report on 90th Ave. in Milaca.
9:24 a.m. Conduct a funeral escort on Highway 23 in Milaca.
5:12 p.m. Received a traffic complaint for a school bus stop arm violation on 125th Ave. in Milaca.
Tuesday, March 28
12:56 a.m. Received a firearms complaint on 180th St. in Milaca.
8:41 p.m. Received a report of loose cows in Milaca.
10:45 p.m. Conducted an agency assist for a possible fight on Old Highway 18 in Princeton.
Wednesday, March 29
8:41 a.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault no contact order violation on Third St. in Milaca.
5:40 p.m. Responded to a fire on 70th St. in Foreston.
6:09 p.m. Received a report of animal dumping on 35th St. in Princeton.
Thursday, March 30
6:38 a.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault no contact order violation on Third St. in Milaca.
5:49 p.m. Responded to a report of a domestic on 18th St. in Princeton.
7:19 p.m. Responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on 190th St. in Milaca. No injuries were reported.
7:53 p.m. Responded to a rollover vehicle accident in Milaca.
6:35 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Princeton.
6:48 p.m. Responded to a rollover vehicle accident in Princeton.
Friday, March 31
7:13 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
7:27 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
