The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls for service.

Saturday, March 19

2:08 a.m. Responded to a report of an assault on Northland Dr., Princeton.

2:11 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Falcon Dr., Milaca. A vehicle was reported to be in a ditch upside down.

3:55 p.m. Received a report of stolen license plates on Highway 95, Princeton.

4:04 p.m. Medical response on Highway 169 where a person fell out of a deer stand.

5:36 p.m. A dog bite was reported in Milaca.

7:51 p.m. A vehicle was reported to have hit a parked truck on 140th Ave., Foreston.

8:33 p.m. Responded to a report of a fire in Foreston.

10:25 p.m. Removed a person from a location on 167th St., Milaca.

Sunday, March 20

2:21 a.m. The violation of a domestic abuse no contact order was reported on Seventh Ave., Princeton.

9:18 p.m. Medical response for a person who was not breathing on 70th Ave., Princeton.

Monday, March 21

4:13 p.m. A fraud complaint was made on 90th Ave., Milaca.

4:53 p.m. A commercial burglary alarm was reported on Keystone Road, Milaca.

Tuesday, March 22

2:45 p.m. Responded to an accident on Highway 169, Milaca.

6:36 p.m. The theft of gas was reported from a vehicle on Drum Road, Milaca.

Wednesday, March 23

12:49 a.m. Responded to a report of an SUV in a ditch in Milaca.

3:37 p.m. Took a report of a stolen identity on First St., Foreston.

