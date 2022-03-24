Mille Lacs Sheriff badge UT

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls for service:

Friday, March 11

2:06 p.m. Gas drive-off in Foreston.

4:26 p.m. Responded to a single vehicle rollover on 55th Avenue, Ogilvie, Mille Lacs County.

4:46 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Princeton. No injuries reported.

8:10 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 105th St., Pease. No injuries reported.

11:15 p.m. Responded to a report of a wrong-way driver in Princeton.

Saturday, March 12

5:36 p.m. Booked a person into the jail for the State Patrol on DUI charges.

5:43 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on 170th Ave., Oak Park, Mille Lacs County.

Sunday, March 13

1:44 a.m. Took a report of a young female walking along Highway 169, Milaca.

8:09 a.m. Responded to a report of a fire on 61st Ave., Milaca.

Monday, March 14

9:45 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on 105th St., Pease.

3:09 p.m. A male fell off a horse and possibly broke a hip on 80th Ave., Milaca.

4:04 p.m. A drug complaint was made on 55th Ave., Princeton.

4:21 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca. No injuries reported.

7:13 p.m. Received a report of an intoxicated person on Central Ave., Milaca.

Tuesday, March 15

12:55 a.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on First St., Foreston.

3:24 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on 150th Ave., Milaca.

8:08 p.m. Responded to a report of a burglary on Fifth St., Milaca.

Wednesday, March 16

9:09 a.m. Received a report of a disturbance on 133rd St., Milaca.

Thursday, March 17

10:05 a.m. A theft was reported on 250th St., Milaca.

Saturday, March 19

2:08 a.m. Responded to a report of an assault on Northland Dr., Princeton.

2:11 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Falcon Dr., Milaca. A vehicle was reported to be in a ditch upside down.

3:55 p.m. Received a report of stolen license plates on Highway 95, Princeton.

4:04 p.m. Medical response on Highway 169 where a person fell out of a deer stand.

5:36 p.m. A dog bite was reported in Milaca.

7:51 p.m. A vehicle was reported to have hit a parked truck on 140th Ave., Foreston.

8:33 p.m. Responded to a report of a fire in Foreston.

