Mille Lacs Sheriff badge UT

The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department.

Friday, June 3

Suspicious activity was reported on 125th Avenue, Milaca.

A driving complaint was investigated on Highway 169, Milaca.

An animal complaint was reported on Highway 169, Milaca.

A driving complaint was investigated on 33rd Street, Princeton .

Assisted with a report of a vehicle “all over the road” on Highway 95, Princeton.

Responded to the Princeton hospital to investigate a report of a dog bite

A person was arrested on an Isanti County warrant on Rum River Drive, Princeton.

Suspicious activity was reported on 105th Street, Milaca.

A reckless driving complaint was made on Highway 169, Pease.

Received a report of a possible underage party on Keystone Road, Milaca.

Saturday, June 4

A squad car hit a bear on Highway 169, Milaca.

Medical response on 9th Avenue, Milaca.

A domestic dispute was reported on 110th Street, Foreston.

Medical response on 65th Avenue, Milaca.

The accident discharge of a firearm was reported on 65th Avenue, Milaca.

Sunday, June 5

Medical response on 82nd Avenue, Princeton.

A fight and assault was reported on 120th Street, Milaca.

Monday, June 6

Assisted with an accident on Rum River Drive, Princeton.

Suspicious activity was reported on Highway 169, Princeton.

A theft was reported on 120th Street, Milaca.

Medical response involving a person with dementia on Highway 169, Milaca.

Responded to an accident on Highway 23, Milaca.

Tuesday, June 7

Responded to a domestic dispute on Rivers Edge Drive, Milaca.

Responded to an accident with injuries on 140th Street, Milaca.

Responded to an accident on 210th Street, Milaca.

Medical Response on Alpha Road, Princeton.

Responded to a report of drug activity on 90th Avenue, Milaca.

The theft of tools was reported on 150th Avenue, Foreston.

An unknown fire was reported on 110th Avenue, Princeton.

Wednesday, June 8

The violation of an order for protection was reported on 10th Street, Princeton.

A threats complaint was made on Highway 23, Milaca.

Medical response on Highway 23, Milaca. A person fell and was unresponsive.

Thursday, June 9

Medical response on 110th Street, Foreston.

Medical response on 7th Street, Princeton.

Medical response on 140th Avenue, Princeton. A person suffered a possible stroke.

Assisted with a warrant arrest on 3rd Avenue, Milaca.

The theft of a meat smoker and catalytic converters was reported on Highway 169, Milaca.

Load comments