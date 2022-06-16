The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department.
Friday, June 3
Suspicious activity was reported on 125th Avenue, Milaca.
A driving complaint was investigated on Highway 169, Milaca.
An animal complaint was reported on Highway 169, Milaca.
A driving complaint was investigated on 33rd Street, Princeton .
Assisted with a report of a vehicle “all over the road” on Highway 95, Princeton.
Responded to the Princeton hospital to investigate a report of a dog bite
A person was arrested on an Isanti County warrant on Rum River Drive, Princeton.
Suspicious activity was reported on 105th Street, Milaca.
A reckless driving complaint was made on Highway 169, Pease.
Received a report of a possible underage party on Keystone Road, Milaca.
Saturday, June 4
A squad car hit a bear on Highway 169, Milaca.
Medical response on 9th Avenue, Milaca.
A domestic dispute was reported on 110th Street, Foreston.
Medical response on 65th Avenue, Milaca.
The accident discharge of a firearm was reported on 65th Avenue, Milaca.
Sunday, June 5
Medical response on 82nd Avenue, Princeton.
A fight and assault was reported on 120th Street, Milaca.
Monday, June 6
Assisted with an accident on Rum River Drive, Princeton.
Suspicious activity was reported on Highway 169, Princeton.
A theft was reported on 120th Street, Milaca.
Medical response involving a person with dementia on Highway 169, Milaca.
Responded to an accident on Highway 23, Milaca.
Tuesday, June 7
Responded to a domestic dispute on Rivers Edge Drive, Milaca.
Responded to an accident with injuries on 140th Street, Milaca.
Responded to an accident on 210th Street, Milaca.
Medical Response on Alpha Road, Princeton.
Responded to a report of drug activity on 90th Avenue, Milaca.
The theft of tools was reported on 150th Avenue, Foreston.
An unknown fire was reported on 110th Avenue, Princeton.
Wednesday, June 8
The violation of an order for protection was reported on 10th Street, Princeton.
A threats complaint was made on Highway 23, Milaca.
Medical response on Highway 23, Milaca. A person fell and was unresponsive.
Thursday, June 9
Medical response on 110th Street, Foreston.
Medical response on 7th Street, Princeton.
Medical response on 140th Avenue, Princeton. A person suffered a possible stroke.
Assisted with a warrant arrest on 3rd Avenue, Milaca.
The theft of a meat smoker and catalytic converters was reported on Highway 169, Milaca.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.