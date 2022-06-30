Mille Lacs Sheriff badge UT

The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department.

Friday, June 17

1:29 a.m. Responded to a report of a fight in progress on Keystone Road, Milaca.

10:30 a.m. Responded to a report of a disturbance on 250th St., Milaca.

6:49 p.m. a neighbor property line dispute was reported on Anderson Avenue, Bock.

6:53 p.m. Received a driving complaint from Princeton which included damage to roads and ditches.

8:31 p.m. Received a report of yelling and shots fired from 90th Ave., Milaca.

11:12 p.m. Received a report of a disturbance on Central Avenue, Milaca.

Saturday, June 18

1:15 a.m. A semi was reported to be driving in the wrong lane of traffic through the Pease area.

12:04 p.m. Provided traffic control for a motorcycle ride through Princeton.

6:23 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint on 33rd Street, Princeton.

7:23 p.m. Received a report of property being found on 33rd Street, Princeton.

Sunday, June 19

10:25 a.m. A person was removed from a location on 120th St., Milaca.

6:23 p.m. Medical response on Gable Road, Milaca.

Monday, June 20

8:05 a.m. The violation of an order for protection was reported on 10th Street, Princeton.

11:47 a.m. A disturbance was reported on 18th Street, Princeton.

12:54 p.m. The theft of electricity was reported on Anderson Avenue, Bock.

5:16 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on 160th Ave., Foreston.

5:39 p.m. ATV driving complaints were made on 140th St., Foreston.

6:58 p.m. Threat complaints were reported on Keystone Road, Milaca.

Tuesday, June 21

11:09 a.m. A theft was reported on Highway 23, Foreston.

11:32 a.m. Conducted a welfare check on 85th Avenue, Princeton.

Wednesday, June 22

5:53 a.m. A theft was reported in Milaca.

8:48 a.m. The theft of a firearm was reported in Milaca.

1:14 a.m. The theft of a vehicle was reported on 120th Street, Milaca.

6:08 p.m. A theft from a vehicle was reported on 170th Street, Milaca.

6:10 p.m. A lawnmower rollover with injuries was reported on 145th Avenue, Foreston.

Thursday, June 23

12:40 a.m. A person was removed from a location on Central Avenue in Milaca.

2:24 p.m. A hay baler was reported to be on fire in a field off of 190th Street, Foreston.

