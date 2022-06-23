Mille Lacs Sheriff badge UT

The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department.

Friday, June 10

1:49 p.m. Investigated a report of a meat smoker and catalytic converters at a Highway 169 address, Milaca.

9:52 p.m. Stopped a driver in Foreston who went through a traffic barricade.

Saturday, June 11

9:32 p.m. Investigated a report of a person escaping from the jail.

9:48 p.m. Took a loud music complaint from Keystone Road, Milaca.

10:34 p.m. Medical response on Golden Road, Milaca.

Sunday, June 12

12:45 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on 120th Street, Milaca.

12:54 a.m. Drugs were reported to be found in the county jail.

4:22 a.m. A disturbance was reported on 3rd Street, Princeton.

5:24 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on 115th Avenue, Princeton.

8:32 p.m. A burglary was reported on Highway 23, Milaca.

Monday, June 13

11:06 a.m. A theft was reported on 65th Avenue, Milaca.

1:57 p.m. Responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Milaca.

2:31 p.m. A burglary was reported 110th Avenue, Milaca.

6:44 p.m. A missing mailbox was reported on Highway 95, Princeton.

Tuesday, June 14

9:15 a.m. A threats complaint was made at a Highway 169 address, Milaca.

12:17 p.m. A trespassing complaint was made on 75th Avenue, Princeton.

5:34 p.m. Loose cows were reported on the road on 180th Street, Milaca.

Wednesday, June 15

6:37 p.m. A possible gas leak was reported on 3rd Street, Milaca.

Thursday, June 16

3:45 p.m. A disturbance was reported on 70th Street, Milaca.

5:04 p.m. Responded to an accident in Milaca.

5:31 p.m. A trespassing complaint was made on 92nd Avenue, Milaca.

8:28 p.m. Criminal damage to property and a possible drunk driver were reported on Central Avenue, Milaca.

7:38 p.m. A ditch fire was reported on Haystack Road, Milaca.

