The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department.
Friday, June 10
1:49 p.m. Investigated a report of a meat smoker and catalytic converters at a Highway 169 address, Milaca.
9:52 p.m. Stopped a driver in Foreston who went through a traffic barricade.
Saturday, June 11
9:32 p.m. Investigated a report of a person escaping from the jail.
9:48 p.m. Took a loud music complaint from Keystone Road, Milaca.
10:34 p.m. Medical response on Golden Road, Milaca.
Sunday, June 12
12:45 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on 120th Street, Milaca.
12:54 a.m. Drugs were reported to be found in the county jail.
4:22 a.m. A disturbance was reported on 3rd Street, Princeton.
5:24 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on 115th Avenue, Princeton.
8:32 p.m. A burglary was reported on Highway 23, Milaca.
Monday, June 13
11:06 a.m. A theft was reported on 65th Avenue, Milaca.
1:57 p.m. Responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Milaca.
2:31 p.m. A burglary was reported 110th Avenue, Milaca.
6:44 p.m. A missing mailbox was reported on Highway 95, Princeton.
Tuesday, June 14
9:15 a.m. A threats complaint was made at a Highway 169 address, Milaca.
12:17 p.m. A trespassing complaint was made on 75th Avenue, Princeton.
5:34 p.m. Loose cows were reported on the road on 180th Street, Milaca.
Wednesday, June 15
6:37 p.m. A possible gas leak was reported on 3rd Street, Milaca.
Thursday, June 16
3:45 p.m. A disturbance was reported on 70th Street, Milaca.
5:04 p.m. Responded to an accident in Milaca.
5:31 p.m. A trespassing complaint was made on 92nd Avenue, Milaca.
8:28 p.m. Criminal damage to property and a possible drunk driver were reported on Central Avenue, Milaca.
7:38 p.m. A ditch fire was reported on Haystack Road, Milaca.
