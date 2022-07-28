The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred.
Friday, July 15
12:45 a.m. Medical response on 145th Avenue, Foreston.
4:03 a.m. Took a report of power lines down on 140th Street, Milaca.
11:53 a.m. A harassment complaint was made on Central Avenue, Milaca.
11:58 a.m. Responded to a two-vehicle crash in Princeton. No injuries reported.
2:16 p.m. Responded to an accident on 80th Avenue, Milaca.
7:55 p.m. Received a report of a person camping under a bridge in Milaca.
10:36 p.m. Received a report of street racing and burn-outs on 60th Avenue, Princeton.
Saturday, July 16
9:51 a.m. Medical response on 65th Avenue, Princeton. A person reportedly fell from a ladder.
11:18 p.m. Removed a person from a location on 18th Street, Princeton.
Sunday, July 17
12:38 a.m. Responded to a report of an assault on Washington Avenue, Foreston.
1:24 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Highway 23, Foreston.
7:50 p.m. Removed a person from a location on 80th Street, Milaca.
Monday, July 18
8:24 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on Abby Road, Princeton.
Tuesday, July 19
9:35 a.m. A garbage dumping complaint was made on 190th Street, Milaca.
3:03 p.m. Executed a search warrant on Third Street, Milaca.
6:39 p.m. Received a report of boys jumping off a bridge on Central Avenue in Milaca.
Wednesday, July 20
10:32 a.m. A theft was reported in Pease.
5:14 p.m. Received a report of loose goats on 100th Avenue, Milaca.
5:34 p.m. A possible overdose was reported on 130th Avenue, Milaca.
7:08 p.m. Received a report of a car being on fire on 145th Avenue, Foreston.
Thursday, July 21
5:28 a.m. Debris was reported on the highway in Princeton.
10:17 a.m. A garbage dumping complaint was made on 110th Street, Milaca.
1:57 p.m. Responded to an accident on 120th Avenue, Princeton.
8:34 p.m. A missing juvenile was reported on Spruce Drive, Princeton.
10:22 p.m. Responded to a report of a disturbance on Eighth Street, Milaca.
