The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Jan. 13
Friday, Jan. 13
6:50 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
8:16 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Princeton.
6:49 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person in Milaca.
Saturday, Jan. 14
12:12 a.m. Medical response for a person who fell and experienced a possible hip fracture on Beetle Rd. in Princeton.
Sunday, Jan. 15
6:51 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca. A driver was driving while intoxicated.
9:13 p.m. Received a firearms complaint in Milaca.
10:38 p.m. Medical response for a person who fell and had a bleed on their head on Wall Ave. in Bock.
Monday, Jan. 16
10:31 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
2:39 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
7:50 p.m. Medical response for a person who fell and was unable to bear weight when standing on Keystone Rd. in Milaca.
Tuesday, Jan 17
9:06 a.m. A theft was reported on Highway 169 in Milaca.
5:47 p.m. Received a threats complaint in Princeton.
6:34 p.m. Responded to a child custody dispute on Second Ave. in Pease.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
12:35 a.m. Received a report of three loose cows in Milaca.
11:41 a.m. Received a report of drugs on Third St. in Milaca.
6:19 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Milaca.
7:32 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on 70th Ave. in Milaca.
Thursday, Jan. 19
3:09 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Foreston.
5:51 a.m. Responded to a rollover vehicle accident on Highway 169 in Princeton.
7:21 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Foreston.
8:32 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 125th Ave. in Milaca.
Friday, Jan. 20
1:14 a.m. Received a report of a possible domestic assault no contact order violation on Third St. in Milaca.
