The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Feb. 3
3:01 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 70th Ave. in Milaca.
3:36 p.m. Received a report of a found puppy on Rum River Dr. in Princeton.
5:13 p.m. Received a report of a dog bite on 33rd St. in Princeton.
7:34 p.m. Responded to a report of smoke on the second floor of Sunrise Village at Ninth St. in Milaca.
Saturday, Feb. 4
10:43 a.m. A theft was reported on First St. in Pease.
12:12 p.m. Received a report of a couch in the roadway on Rum River Dr. in Princeton.
2:28 p.m. Responded to a burglary on First St. in Foreston.
Sunday, Feb. 5
9:29 p.m. Responded to a child custody issue on Main St. in Foreston.
10:45 p.m. Medical response for a man not breathing on Second Ave. in Milaca.
Monday, Feb. 6
12:40 a.m. Received a report of cows in the road in Milaca.
8:02 a.m. Received a trespassing complaint in Milaca.
10:40 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Second Ave. in Foreston.
4:42 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 169 in Pease.
4:55 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Princeton.
4:58 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
5:50 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
5:57 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident wherein a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Rum River Dr. in Princeton.
6:41 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 75th Ave. in Princeton.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
1:00 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident wherein the vehicle was on its side in Foreston.
4:11 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
12:25 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca,
4:27 p.m. Received a driving complaint for a school bus stop arm violation in Milaca.
6:22 p.m. Received a report of large hay bales in the road in Princeton.
Thursday, Feb. 9
9:58 a.m. Responded to an order for protection violation on 10th St. in Princeton.
1:19 p.m. A theft was reported in Princeton.
Friday, Feb. 10
11:12 a.m. Received a report of animal neglect on 75th Ave. in Princeton.
