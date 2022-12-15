The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Dec. 2
4:14 p.m. Received a juvenile complaint for a runaway in Milaca.
Saturday, Dec. 3
12:07 a.m. Conducted an agency assist for Washington County to locate a hit and run suspect in Milaca.
4:28 a.m. Received a report of a driver sleeping at a stop sign in Princeton.
4:37 p.m. Responded to a report of a fire on Drum Rd. in Milaca.
5:33 p.m. Medical response for a six year old having a seizure on Abby Rd. in Princeton.
11:03 p.m. Responded to a report of a possible domestic assault on Ivy Rd. in Milaca.
Monday, Dec. 5
4:57 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Milaca.
6:07 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer on Highway 169 in Princeton.
11:53 a.m. Received a report of a domestic assault no contact order violation on Third St. in Milaca.
12:57 p.m. A theft was reported on First St. in Foreston.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
9:21 a.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault in Princeton.
2:08 p.m. The theft of a vehicle was reported in Milaca.
3:10 p.m. A theft was reported on First St. in Pease.
4:44 p.m. A theft was reported in Milaca.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
6:43 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca. There were snowy conditions and the vehicle went off the roadway into the ditch.
3:56 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca due to snowy and icy road conditions.
Thursday, Dec. 8
8:27 a.m. Received a threats complaint in Princeton.
6:08 p.m. A theft was reported on Third St. in Milaca.
6:43 p.m. The theft of cell service was reported on 16th St. in Princeton.
