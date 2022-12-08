The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office:
Thursday, Nov. 24
Thursday, Nov. 24
1:19 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident resulting from road rage in Milaca.
5:58 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Milaca.
10:45 p.m. Responded to a report of a possible domestic assault on Main St. in Foreston.
11:59 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on Abby Rd. in Princeton.
Friday, Nov. 25
10:29 a.m. Received a report of a pony and a goat in the road in Foreston.
Saturday, Nov. 26
7:52 a.m. Received a report of a dead deer in the road in the northbound lane of Highway 169 in Milaca.
11:18 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Princeton.
2:55 p.m. A theft from a motor vehicle was reported in Milaca.
5:25 p.m. Responded to a report of a brush fire in Milaca.
Sunday, Nov. 27
12:03 a.m. Responded to an assault on Highway 95 in Princeton.
3:47 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint over a property dispute with a neighbor in Milaca.
6:00 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal child in Princeton.
Monday, Nov. 28
12:47 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Princeton.
5:50 p.m. Assisted in a child custody dispute on Willow Cir. in Princeton.
6:42 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person in Milaca.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
7:15 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
1:43 p.m. Criminal sexual conduct was reported in Pease.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
10:26 a.m. The theft of a rear license plate was reported on Toberg St. in Bock.
5:31 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Princeton.
Thursday, Dec. 1
4:55 a.m. Received a report of loose horses in Pease.
1:26 p.m. Responded to a break in and a report of criminal damage to property on First St. in Pease.
1:59 p.m. Responded to an assault on 18th St. in Princeton.
2:40 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm on Highway 95 in Princeton.
5:09 p.m. Received a report of drugs on Central Ave. in Milaca.
