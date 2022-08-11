The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.
Friday, July 29
5:59 a.m. Responded to a vehicle crash with in juries in Milaca.
6:04 a.m. Received a report of a child custody dispute on First Street in Foreston.
9:42 a.m. A fraud complaint was made on Brickton Road, Princeton.
11:51 a.m. A theft was reported on 190th Street, Milaca.
5:02 p.m. Responded to an accident in Milaca. No injuries were reported.
7:46 p.m. Received as report of a disturbance on 60th Avenue, Milaca.
8:23 p.m. Damage to property was reported on 70th Avenue, Milaca.
Saturday, July 30
9:37 a.m. The violation of a domestic abuse no contact order was reported on 165th Street, Milaca.
1:28 p.m. A harassment complaint was made on 110th Street, Foreston.
7:06 p.m. A two-vehicle crash was reported in Milaca. No injuries reported.
7:28 p.m. A low-flying airplane was reported from a location on 85th Avenue, in Princeton.
Sunday, July 31
1:01 a.m. Cows were reported on Highway 95, Princeton.
2:26 p.m. A trespassing complaint was made on Keystone Road, Milaca.
Monday, August 1
3:42 p.m. Received a report of a neighbor killing a dog on Highway 95, Princeton.
6:34 p.m. A disturbance was reported on Central Avenue, Milaca.
Tuesday, August 2
6:19 p.m. Removed a person from a location on Highway 169, Milaca.
6:53 p.m. Responded to a shed fire on 117th Avenue, Milaca.
7:55 p.m. ATV driving complaints were made on 130th Avenue, Milaca.
Wednesday, August 3
7:52 a.m. A residential burglary alarm was reported on 125th Avenue, Milaca.
12:45 p.m. A fraud complaint was made on 125th Avenue, Milaca.
10:59 p.m. A motor vehicle theft was reported on Eighth Street, Milaca.
Thursday, August 4
8:43 p.m. Medical response on 6th Avenue, Princeton. A child was reported to be choking.
9:06 p.m. Large flames and black smoke was being reported in Pease.
9:10 p.m. A fire was reported on Third Street, Princeton.
11:23 p.m. A verbal disturbance was reported on 8th Street, Princeton.
11:40 p.m. Responded to an accident on 110th Avenue, Milaca. Mo injuries were reported.
