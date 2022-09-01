The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County sheriff’s department:
Friday, Aug. 19
Friday, Aug. 19
2:51 p.m. Responded to a domestic assault no contact order violation on Third St. Milaca.
6:16 p.m. Responded to a criminal sexual conduct report in Milaca.
7:36 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
10:14 p.m. Received a firearms complaint in Milaca.
10:34 p.m. Responded to a report of shots fired and an assault with a firearm in Milaca.
Saturday, Aug. 20
8:35 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported in Princeton.
8:50 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Chestnut Rd. Milaca.
10:17 a.m. A domestic assault no contact order violation was reported on Maple Ln. Princeton.
Sunday, Aug. 21
4:43 a.m. Engaged in an agency assist involving a suicidal person and an assault under investigation on Branch St. Princeton.
12:12 p.m. Loose calves were reported in Milaca.
10:08 p.m. A missing juvenile was reported on Baxter Rd. Princeton.
Monday, Aug. 22
4:36 a.m. Suspicious people were reported at a residence in Milaca. The individuals believed they were evicted.
7:42 a.m. Loose cows were reported on Keystone Rd. Milaca.
9:12 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Main St. Pease.
11:01 p.m. A cow was reported in the road in Milaca.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
2:15 a.m. Medical response on Sixth Ave. Princeton. A person experienced a fall and was found unconscious.
12:14 p.m. Medical response on Highway 95 Princeton. A person fell into the river.
3:07 p.m. A pony was found on 110th St. Milaca.
4:41 p.m. A domestic assault no contact order violation was reported in Milaca.
9:56 p.m. Received a firearms complaint in Milaca.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
9:21 p.m. The theft of garage sale signs was reported in Milaca.
Thursday, Aug. 25
8:05 a.m. Loose cattle were reported in Milaca.
4:06 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 110th St. Foreston.
5:46 p.m. Responded to an unattended grass fire on 180th St. Milaca.
