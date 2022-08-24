The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County sheriff’s department:
Friday, Aug. 12
3:36 a.m. A break-in and burglary was reported on Highway 95 Princeton.
7:29 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
10:12 a.m. Four horses were reported in the road in Foreston.
Saturday, Aug. 13
2:53 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Northland Dr.
10:40 a.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident in Princeton.
4:16 p.m. Medical response on Abby Rd. Princeton involving a mower accident.
10:07 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Princeton. No injuries were reported.
10:15 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Cedar Rd. Princeton.
10:38 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on 150th Ave. Foreston. A person was bullied via text message.
Sunday, Aug. 14
3:51 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer on Highway 169 Milaca.
7:12 p.m. Medical response on 160th Ave. Foreston. A person fell and suffered a leg injury.
7:21 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on Ivy Rd. Milaca.
Monday, Aug. 15
1:21 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer in Milaca. No injuries were reported.
9:23 a.m. A suspected theft was reported on 130th Ave. Milaca.
4:48 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Pease.
7:43 p.m. The theft of mail from a person’s mailbox was reported on Falcon Rd. Milaca.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
1:45 a.m. Received a report of loose cows in Milaca.
10:02 a.m. Medical response on 80th St. Foreston. A person was coughing up blood.
1:39 p.m. Responded to a potential burglary on 145th Ave. Milaca.
2:51 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 110th Ave. Milaca.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
8:55 a.m. A theft was reported on Highway 169 Milaca.
Thursday, Aug. 18
11:29 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on 170th St. Milaca.
