The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, April 14
12:19 a.m. Engaged in a pursuit in Princeton.
2:21 a.m. Removed an unwanted person from Highway 95 in Princeton.
10:36 p.m. Responded to a possible domestic on 18th St. in Princeton.
Saturday, April 15
4:16 p.m. Responded to a firearms complaint of shots fired on 130th St. in Milaca.
4:28 p.m. A theft was reported on First St. in Foreston.
6:36 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from Highway 23 in Foreston.
8:24 p.m. Engaged in a pursuit in Milaca.
Sunday, April 16
5:40 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
1:42 p.m. Responded to a fire on Sixth Ave. in Princeton.
2:45 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 125th Ave. in Princeton.
7:04 p.m. Responded to a smoke and fire alarm on Highway 169 in Milaca.
8:02 p.m. Responded to a squad car vehicle accident in Milaca. The squad car was towed.
Monday, April 17
2:10 p.m. Responded to a report of an assault on Highway 95 in Princeton.
4:18 p.m. Criminal sexual conduct was reported on 100th St. in Foreston.
6:21 p.m. A burglary was reported on 110th St. in Foreston.
7:12 p.m. Responded to an assault on 145th St. in Foreston.
Tuesday, April 18
6:37 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.
4:56 p.m. Criminal sexual conduct was reported on 30th St. in Princeton.
7:44 p.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault on Highway 23 in Milaca.
11:09 p.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault on 190th St. in Milaca.
Wednesday, April 19
11:03 a.m. Received a report of a domestic assault no contact order violation on Third St. in Milaca.
Thursday, April 20
12:44 a.m. Received a report of a possible gas leak on 140th St. in Milaca.
Saturday, April 22
8:51 a.m. Conducted a death investigation on 65th Ave. in Milaca.
12:23 p.m. A firearm was found in Milaca.
