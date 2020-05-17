The two-week filing period in which candidates may file for office opens Tuesday, May 19, 2020, and runs through Tuesday June 2, 2020.
Normally, filing for office has been done at the Auditor Treasurers Office inside the Mille Lacs Historic Courthouse, but in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, additional safety precautions will be in place.
During the 2020 Minnesota Legislative Session, state lawmakers enacted Chapter 77, which Gov. Tim Walz signed into law. Chapter 77 allows electronic candidate filings.
County Administrator Pat Oman reported that prospective candidates now have two options to file for office:
•Download an Affidavit of Candidacy from the Secretary of State’s website at https://www.sos.state.mn.us/election-administration-campaigns/become-a-candidate/ and place the completed and notarized application in the drop box at the Mille Lacs County Auditor’s Office.
Campaign materials will then be mailed to your address. Alternatively, the completed Affidavit of Candidacy can be emailed to elections@millelacs.mn.gov or faxed to 320-983-8336,
•Call the Mille Lacs County Auditor’s Office at (320) 983-8310 and when you arrive on the Mille Lacs County campus, Mille Lacs County Staff will provide you with an application to complete and campaign materials outside the Historic Courthouse.
The candidate filing fee or Petition in Place of Filing Fee is due with the Affidavit of Candidacy regardless of how the candidate chooses to file.
This information has been uploaded to the County website. Staff will be available to receive applications and answer questions Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except on the final day of filing, which is Tuesday, June 2; staff will be available on the that day from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.
Please contact the Mille Lacs County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at (320) 983-8310 with any questions regarding filing for candidacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.