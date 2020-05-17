Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman has released the following statement concerning the status of opening county buildings to the public:
On May 13, Gov. Tim Walz signed Emergency Executive Order 20-56, rescinding the Executive Order 20-48 Stay at Home Order. The Stay at Home Order will expire this evening (Sunday May 17) at 11:59 p.m.
Mille Lacs County buildings and facilities will continue to be closed to the public until further notice, Oman reported.
Buildings are remaining closed in order to complete the final installation of preventive and protective measures and equipment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that will protect the health of both the public and Mille Lacs County employees after reopening occurs.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office will be open to the public following the expiration of the executive order, as preventative measures to keep staff and the general public safe have been completed in this facility, Oman reported.
Mille Lacs County will continue to provide normal services to the public via phone, email, fax, and mail. Many services can be completed online and citizens are encouraged to explore these options by visiting the Mille Lacs County website (www.millelacs.mn.gov).
Mille Lacs County continues to update regularly the county website and social media with county announcements, press releases, preparedness recommendations, and other helpful information.
Please contact the Mille Lacs County Administrative Services Office at (320) 983-8218 with any additional questions.
