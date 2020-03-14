Following Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Historical Society recommendations regarding the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Mille Lacs County Historical Society closed at noon today (Saturday, Marcy 14) and will remain closed through March 31, 2020.
According to Barry Schreiber, local historian and museum curator, at the end of the month, museum staff will reevaluate when it is safe for its volunteers and guests to return to normal hours.
“We will do our part in this public health crisis, and look forward to our return to normal hours and operations,” Schreiber stated in an email to the Union-Times.
The remaining March 2020 Amdall Room renters will be advised they may reschedule their events at a later date with no penalty, Schreiber added.
