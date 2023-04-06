Mille Lacs County eyes proposed legislation

Amendments to state statute could affect law enforcement agreements between MLBO and county
The Mille Lacs County Board is watching a piece of legislation that could potentially impact the law enforcement agreement between the county and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. If House File 2173 is adopted into law, the law enforcement agreement between the two governmental entities would no longer be required.
County Administrator Dillon Hayes said at a recent county board meeting that the new language in the bill states that the Band “may” enter into a law enforcement agreement with the county, but it would not be required any longer by state statute. Rather, the Band and county would have “concurrent jurisdiction,” which Hayes compared to that between the county and its cities that have a law enforcement agency.The Senate companion text is under S.F. 2251. The proposed bill has been adopted both by the House of Representatives’ Public Safety Finance and Policy committee and the Senate’s Judiciary and Public Safety committee and amends language in state statute 626.90. Affected counties outlined specifically in the bill include Carlton, St. Louis and Redwood.
In order for the band to possess powers of a law enforcement agency, according to the amended statute, it must agree to liability “for its torts and those of its officers, employees, and agents acting within the scope of their employment or duties,” which arise from a law enforcement agency function. It must also file with the Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), and is subject to statutes of the state regarding data practices.
The amended text also removes the language that the joint powers must define the trust property involved. Rather, the statute is amended to read, “the [B]and shall have concurrent jurisdictional authority under this section with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department over all persons in the geographical boundaries of the Treaty of Feb[.] 22, 1855 …,” removing the language regarding land held in trust.
Hayes noted that the original language of the statute of 1991 does not define the reservation boundary but mirrors the language to use the geographical boundaries of the 1855 Treaty.
Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton spoke on the legislation at the meeting. He said he believes law enforcement matters are best handled with a cooperative agreement, but noted that the Prairie Island Indian Community moved to concurrent jurisdiction a few years ago.
It is his hope, he said, that if the legislation passes, that the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe would continue their law enforcement agreement with the county. He also said that the legislation would not be “taking jurisdiction away from the sheriff.” Burton attended committee hearings, where individuals from the Band discussed their concerns over cooperative agreements being abused. No representation from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office testified at the hearings, Burton said, as he felt the ongoing litigation between the Band and the county could make testimony “tricky.”
The bill has had a second reading in both the House and the Senate.
