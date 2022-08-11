 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mille Lacs County Community Health Improvement Plan

  • 0

Mille Lacs county public health is working on the development of a new community health improvement plan (CHIP). The community health improvement plan is a long-term effort to address public health concerns in the community. This plan is to be developed by the Mille Lacs County Community Health Board and the community we serve. Your input helps to define the vision that is the basis for future program planning related to the health of our community.

Mille Lacs County public health understands that a lot has changed in the community within the past two years due to the ongoing global pandemic. These changes indicate a need to shift the focus areas of current public health work within Mille Lacs County. To help local public health better understand the needs of the community we are looking for interested individuals to participate in the Community Health Improvement Plan Advisory Team.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK