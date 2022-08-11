Mille Lacs County Community Health Improvement Plan

Mille Lacs county public health is working on the development of a new community health improvement plan (CHIP). The community health improvement plan is a long-term effort to address public health concerns in the community. This plan is to be developed by the Mille Lacs County Community Health Board and the community we serve. Your input helps to define the vision that is the basis for future program planning related to the health of our community.
Mille Lacs County public health understands that a lot has changed in the community within the past two years due to the ongoing global pandemic. These changes indicate a need to shift the focus areas of current public health work within Mille Lacs County. To help local public health better understand the needs of the community we are looking for interested individuals to participate in the Community Health Improvement Plan Advisory Team.
The Advisory Teams’ responsibilities will begin in September and be completed in December. The primary means of communication will be information sharing via email. You must have an email address that is managed regularly to review the information and provide feedback. We will have 1-2 in-person or virtual meetings this fall. We are looking for community members from each geographic area of Mille Lacs County.
If you are a Mille Lacs County resident that has the willingness to share your time to help improve the health equity in our community, please reach out to: Kristine.klopp@millelacs.mn.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.