All Mille Lacs County buildings and facilities are closed to the public effective immediately and until further notice.
The decision was made by the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissions at its regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, March 17, County Administrator Pat Oman stated Wednesday.
This was for prevention and protection measures in response to the expanding COVID-19 pandemic.
In taking these measures, Mille Lacs County remains in line with guidance for social distancing strategies recommended by both the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in addition to the Governor of Minnesota and the Commissioner of Health.
This action will also help protect staff and the general public from being exposed to potentially sick individuals and spreading the virus to our friends and families.
While the building will be closed to the public, normal county services and operations will continue to be provided to the community on the same schedule through both phone and email.
Many services can also be done online if necessary and citizens are encouraged to explore these options. A listing of general department contacts can be found on the county webpage www.millelacs.mn.gov.
Mille Lacs County continues to update regularly the county website with county announcements, press releases, preparedness recommendations, and other helpful information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.