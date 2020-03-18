Mille Lacs County Courthouse 1.jpg

All Mille Lacs County buildings and facilities are closed to the public effective immediately and until further notice.

The decision was made by the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissions at its regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, March 17, County Administrator Pat Oman stated Wednesday.

This was for prevention and protection measures in response to the expanding COVID-19 pandemic.

In taking these measures, Mille Lacs County remains in line with guidance for social distancing strategies recommended by both the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in addition to the Governor of Minnesota and the Commissioner of Health.

This action will also help protect staff and the general public from being exposed to potentially sick individuals and spreading the virus to our friends and families.

While the building will be closed to the public, normal county services and operations will continue to be provided to the community on the same schedule through both phone and email.

Many services can also be done online if necessary and citizens are encouraged to explore these options. A listing of general department contacts can be found on the county webpage www.millelacs.mn.gov.

Mille Lacs County continues to update regularly the county website with county announcements, press releases, preparedness recommendations, and other helpful information.

