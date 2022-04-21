 Skip to main content
Mille Lacs County 4-H Volunteer recipient of distinguished award at state level

Judy Hible

Volunteer Judy Hible working with local youth.

 Submitted photo

Long-time volunteer Judy Hible receives Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer award

Judy Hible has been volunteering for Mille Lacs County 4-H for over three decades.

“Judy is one of the most giving, caring, people I know. Her passion for working with and teaching youth outshines most,” says Amber Sixberry, local Extension educator in Mille Lacs County.

Throughout her time as a volunteer, Judy has been involved in a wide variety of programming. Some of these engagements include leading the Busy Bees 4-H Club, as well as the Mille Lacs County 4-H shooting sports and wildlife projects.

She also founded an annual overnight wildlife camp for Mille Lacs County 4-H members that exposes them to the great outdoors. Some of the activities include fishing, basic survival tips, cooking, crafting and wildlife knowledge.

“Rain or shine, this camp has become a tradition for many families, as well as a first impression of 4-H for several new members,” says Martin Grimm, fellow 4-H volunteer and treasurer of the Mille Lacs County Fair. “Thus leaving countless memories for youth and their families who will remember for years to come.”

Judy’s dedication to these different programs has allowed Mille Lacs County 4-H to thrive.

“The wealth of knowledge Judy has and shares is instrumental to the high level of 4-H education we provide to our youth here in Mille Lacs County 4-H. She not only inspires me and our youth but so many adults, too!” Sixberry says.

Judy is a highly cherished person within the Mille Lacs County 4-H program and is greatly loved by many. Because of this, it was no surprise that she was the 2022 recipient of the Minnesota 4-H Salute to Excellence Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award.

If you’re interested in becoming a dedicated volunteer, visit the University of Minnestoa extension of 4-H’s website at https://extension.umn.edu/4-h/volunteering-4-h.

