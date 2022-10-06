 Skip to main content
Mille Lacs County 4-H’ers participate in Minnesota horse show

  
4-H Drill team.jpg

Mille Lacs County 4-H drill team placed second in the small freestyle competition during the Minnesota state horse show on Sept. 16 - 19, 2022. from left to right are Kylyn Mohs, Anna Dockter, Michelle Reynolds, Etianna Burth, Andrea Berry.

 Photo provided

15 4-H youth from Mille Lacs County participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Horse show Sept. 16-19, 2022. This year, 591 youth from across the state participated in the annual event at the Minnesota State Fair. 4-H’ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in hippology - showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry; horse judging - study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal; horse training and achievement; speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry; showmanship and drill team skills.

Youth who participate in the Minnesota 4-H Horse Project learn about show, trail, and endurance riding; test their horse knowledge at quiz bowls or on judging teams; and study horse science. Youth may participate if they own or lease a horse. There are also options for youth who are interested in horses, but don’t have access to one in their community.

An error occurred