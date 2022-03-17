Mille Lacs Sheriff badge UT

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office received the following calls for service:

Friday, March 4

12:17 a.m. Responded to a disturbance on 160th St., Milaca.

11:49 a.m. Removed a person from a location on 70th ave., Milaca.

4:28 p.m. Responded to a disturbance on Aspen Road, Princeton.

5:52 p.m. Responded to a report of a fire alarm on Main St., Pease.

7:29 p.m. The theft of a tow truck was reported on 18th St., Princeton.

Saturday, March 5

7:53 a.m. Responded to an accident on Highway 169, Pease.

12:26 p.m. Responded to a car fire in Milaca.

3:47 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on 40th St., Princeton.

Sunday, March 6

3:42 p.m. Responded to a rollover accident in Foreston.

7:48 p.m. Medical response on 14th Ave., Princeton. A person fell and hit their head.

Monday, March 7

7:26 a.m. Responded to a 911 hang-up on First St., Foreston.

9:42 a.m. Received a garbage-dumping complaint on Highway 95, Princeton.

11:01 a.m. Received a report of a loose cow on 130th St., Foreston.

Tuesday, March 8

4:48 p.m. Received a harassment complaint in Milaca.

5 p.m. Received a drug complaint on 149th St., Milaca.

