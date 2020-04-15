There really isn’t an industry script written for what Milaca Theatre owners Bill and Jessica Wright are experiencing during the COVID-19 crisis.
“When the first Stay at Home order was issued [by Gov. Tim Walz], and we had to shut down March 17, and it looked like we would be able to reopen by March 27, we didn’t think it was that big of a deal,” Bill said. “But when the governor extended that order out to May 4, we really had to start thinking about what we were going to do.”
Bill and Jessie follow other theaters on Facebook, and many of those theaters decided to remain open to provide take-out popcorn and other concessions.
“We talked to a few of them, and asked them questions about how they were going to set up,” Bill explained. “It helped us come to a decision to stay open.”
Until further notice, the Wrights plan on being open Friday nights from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. supplying carryout popcorn to patrons.
Movie theaters adhere to the same COVID-19 health and safety rules placed on Minnesota businesses that serve takeout food.
During a recent Friday that featured a $20 special, Bill estimated the Milaca Theatre served up 51 batches of popcorn with its 1980s vintage C. Cretors & Company popping machine. A single batch produces four jumbo buckets.
Cretors was established in 1885 with the invention of the first large-scale commercial popcorn machine to cook corn in oil. “The machine makes some phenomenal popcorn,” Bill said. “It’s the best popcorn north of Antarctica.”
Milaca Theatre patrons have been extremely active and generous with their popcorn purchases and tip jar donations during the trying times of the last month, Bill said.
“Our two sons, Nathan and Matthew aren’t working. Neither is Kelsea, our only other employee who lives in town,” Bill said. “One-hundred percent of the tips put in that jar have always gone to our employees. The jar’s has been stuffed.”
The Wrights have used the COVID-19 downtime to complete carpentry, plumbing and electrical projects. When Bill headed off to finish some Saturday morning lobby painting, Jessica fired up the Cretor for the day’s first batch of popcorn.
“We haven’t been hearing too much from the movie studios because they have been pushing everything back,” she said, referring to coming attractions. “The big releases have been pushed back to November and even December.”
Jessie and Bill work with a third party to book movies. That person deals with the studios. Right now, there’s really not a lot of information about re-release dates.
“We really hope to open back up after May 8, if things get back to normal,” Jessica said. “But, we really don’t know, because there aren’t any movies being released for that date. For us, it’s really a sit-and-wait game right now.”
Jessie said the plan right now is to bring in a movie that’s already streaming.
“It’s going to be a family movie,” she said. “If we are able to reopen here the first weekend in May, most likely, we will go with ‘Trolls’ as our return showing.”
Bill said the 380-seat Milaca Theatre would be well-suited to seating that’s required under social distancing that’s become part of life under COVID-19.
“That’s the one advantage that we have,” Bill said. “We could still have a decent crowd and maintain that.” In the meantime, the uncertainty of when the big screen will light up again is what every theater in the country is facing right now.
“The first new movie that we believe the studios have ready for release is expected sometime June,” Bill added. “There isn’t a new release set for May.”
Jessie said once a theatre permanently closes, it’s extremely hard to reopen.
“Just look at Foley,” she said. “It’s the same with other small towns. The one comment we are getting from everyone is they want make sure we are here.”
Bill said tough times like the COVID-19 heath crisis really enforce how much the community of Milaca values what the Wrights are doing with their business.
“We’ve had people come in and buy as many as eight jumbo buckets of popcorn,” he said. Jessie added: “We have people who are coming in who are out of work. They are taking the few dollars they can spare and buying a tub of local popcorn.”
Bill and Jessie said as local business owners, they won’t forget the community’s generous response once the Milaca Theatre’s seats refill with motion picture patrons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.