Milaca student recognized for academic achievement

Geum Disrud, a sophomore from Milaca, was recently among the Falcon View Connections Academy students to be inducted into the National Honor Society in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement and service to the community.

To qualify for the National Honor Society, students in grades 10-12 must have been enrolled with Falcon View Connections Academy for at least one semester and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better. Students must also demonstrate a history of leadership experience, complete 15-20 hours of verifiable community service within the school year and be in good standing with the school.

