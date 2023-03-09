Milaca student recognized for academic achievement

Geum Disrud, a sophomore from Milaca, was recently among the Falcon View Connections Academy students to be inducted into the National Honor Society in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement and service to the community.
To qualify for the National Honor Society, students in grades 10-12 must have been enrolled with Falcon View Connections Academy for at least one semester and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better. Students must also demonstrate a history of leadership experience, complete 15-20 hours of verifiable community service within the school year and be in good standing with the school.
At Falcon View Connections Academy, students receive an online education that is tailored to their individual needs. The combination of state-certified teachers, a proven curriculum focused on both academics and social-emotional learning, and a nurturing, safe academic environment prepares students to thrive in a changing world.
Falcon View Connections Academy is hosting free, online information sessions for interested parents to learn more about virtual education and how teachers support the students. During the information sessions, families will also have an opportunity to learn about the school’s curriculum and interact with school representatives and other parents. For more information about Falcon View Connections Academy, or to begin the enrollment process, visit www.FalconViewConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.
