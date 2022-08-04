Milaca special city council brief July 28

The Milaca City Council conducted the following business at its July 28 special meeting. Written by Chloe Smith.
Accepting the resignation of Mayor Harold “Pete” Pedersen
The Milaca city council called a special council meeting on Thursday, July 28 to accept the resignation of Mayor Harold “Pete” Pedersen.
Following the Thursday, July 21 regular city council meeting in which the council reaffirmed the censure placed on Pedersen after Pedersen was accused of creating a hostile work environment, Pedersen announced to the Union-Times his resignation on Monday, July 25.
During the special meeting, the present council members voted and accepted Pedersen’s resignation, after which council member and now acting mayor Dave Dillan commented on Pedersen’s resignation.
“Even though it’s been a difficult six months, I would hate to have it overshadow over 30 years of service Pete did give to the community. He has a passion for Milaca and is a big supporter and I think a lot of good things have happened that he has had a hand on, especially in the parks,” Dillan said. “So, I would like to thank him for his time and effort, you won’t see that commitment to a community, I think, anymore. So, I just appreciate what he’s done.”
Dillan will act as mayor for the City of Milaca through the end of the year until a new mayor is elected by the city.
Dillan’s council seat will not be vacated while he holds the position of acting mayor.
If Dillan were to run for mayor and wins in the Nov. 8 election, his council seat would need to be vacated in January 2023 and the remainder of his council term filled by either appointment or special election.
