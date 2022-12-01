Milaca sings in the Christmas spirit with tree lighting event

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, Milaca held its annual tree lighting event in Alfred Olson Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 25 with wagon rides, live music, a hotdish competition, campfires, s’mores, and local vendors. Pictured are the two Belgian horses owned by Danny and Lori Christiansen as they pulled the wagon for wagon rides.
Milaca’s Abby Lingle’s Pottery was open during the tree lighting event on Friday, Nov. 25 with holiday themed pottery items on display. One family enjoying the tree lighting event stopped to window shop, looking at the handmade gingerbread house and trees.
During Milaca’s tree lighting event was the annual hotdish competition on Friday, Nov. 25. This year, six groups entered their hotdishes to the contest for attendees to taste and vote on their favorite. The winner of the hotdish competition was the Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce’s wild rice hotdish with 28 votes. In second place was Backroads Meats’ smoked shepherds pie hotdish - pictured here - with 22 votes.
The Milaca Arts Center (MAC) opened its doors to join in the fun of the Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 25 for its MAC the Halls event. The event featured a wreath competition with wreaths made by students at Milaca High School and local artists selling their creations.
Milaca’s tree lighting event in Alfred Olson Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 25 set up a campfire for attendees to roast marshmallows and make s’mores. One young boy took advantage of the sweets and practiced his marshmallow roasting skills over the fire.
Milaca's annual Tree Lighting event ushered in the Christmas season with live music, campfires, wagon rides, s'mores, hot chocolate, local artists, and a hotdish competition on Friday, Nov. 25 in Alfred Olson Park.
