The Milaca School District will be closed on Tuesday, March 17 due to concerns of the COVID-19 virus, Supertintendent Tim Truebenbach announced via the school’s Facebook page.
Gov. Tim Walz announced on Sunday that all Minnesota K-12 schools will be closed starting Wednesday, March 18 and lasting until Friday, Feb. 27.
Milaca planned to follow the governor’s plan, but decided to close starting Tuesday, March 17 when it was confirmed that someone at Foley Public Schools has become infected with the coronavirus.
“With Foley being a close neighbor, we have decided it is in our best interest to cancel school for students and staff (Tuesday), March 17,” Truebenbach said in his statement, referring to his understanding of someone who had been exposed in the Foley School District.
According to information released on the Minnesota Department of Health website earlier today, Benton County has reported a positive test case involving COVID-19.
He added: “Students will be directed to clean out their spaces and bring home their materials today to allow our staff to clean and disinfect the school. We will continue to monitor the situation and look to MDE/MDH for further guidance. Until then, the Milaca Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff."
Milaca’s regularly scheduled school board meeting Monday night has been postponed to a date to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.