The Milaca School District will be open on Monday and Tuesday then will shut down on Wednesday, March 18, and remain closed through Friday, March 27, as part of Gov. Tim Walz’ executive order and state response regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.
Follow the Union-Times website for further coverage of the Milaca school closure and watch for additional information in an extensive story in Thursday’s print edition.
