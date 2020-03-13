Milaca School File Marquee Sign 9428.jpg

A letter from Superintendent Tim Truebenbach:

Many people have questions about the outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus called COVID-19, specifically how it may affect schools. We are writing to assure you that district and school leaders are reviewing emergency management plans to prepare for the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). We want our staff and families to know that we are in regular communication with the MN Department of Health (MDH) and the MN Department of Education (MDE).


At this time, MDH/MDE are not recommending that we close our school, especially since no one in our school community has a confirmed case of COVID-19. We continue to do our due diligence in keeping our students and staff safe. These preparations include:
 

  • Teaching and reinforcing healthy hygiene
  • Reviewing information sharing systems
  • Intensifying cleaning and disinfection procedures
  • Monitoring absenteeism
  • Requiring sick students and staff to stay home
  • Assessing group gatherings and events, including postponing non-critical gatherings and events


MDH/MDE is recommending that we consider practicing social distancing in the schools. Realizing this is challenging in a school setting, we have assessed our upcoming gatherings and events and have decided to make the following changes:
 

  • Fri., March 13:  Junior High Movie Night - Postponed
  • Sat., March 14:  Varsity Speech Meet - Canceled
  • Tues., March 17 & Thurs., March 19: Elementary Conferences - Canceled. Teachers will contact families through phone and email.
  • Tues., March 17:  High School Conferences - Canceled. Teachers will contact families through phone and email.
  • Tues., March 17:  PSEO Parent Meeting - Postponed
  • Tues., March 17:  FFA Regional Event - Postponed
  • Tues., March 17:  Transition Fair - Canceled
  • Thurs., March 19:  Shoes of Service Event - Canceled
  • Thurs., March 19:  Grades 7 & 8 Reward Day - Canceled
  • Thurs., March 19:  Grades 9-12 Career Day - Canceled
  • Sat., March 21:  Community Breakfast - Postponed 

To reduce the risk of exposure to our students and staff we are not allowing any non-essential visitors into the building. That said, only district personnel (those on payroll and contracted partners) are permitted inside the schools. Visitors and volunteers will not be admitted into the schools. Student drop off and pick up procedures will remain the same. 

MDH/MDE are leading weekly conference calls providing updates and guidance on the situation as it pertains to Minnesota schools. We will continue to follow their guidance at Milaca Public Schools and will update families and staff as new information becomes available. If you have questions about infectious diseases, call the MN Department of Health at 651-201-5414. For the latest COVID-19 information, visit the MN Department of Health website at https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.   ;

Sincerely,
Tim Truebenbach
Superintendent of Schools

  
  
